American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on March 1st

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

American Water Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $155.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.25 and a 200-day moving average of $146.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 23.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.