Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.32 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $990,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

