AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Shares Gap Down to $170.46

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $170.46, but opened at $165.25. AmerisourceBergen shares last traded at $166.03, with a volume of 10,050 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.34.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

