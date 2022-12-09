Amgen (AMG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70,584.61

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Amgen has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.90 million and $70,584.61 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00006465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10786786 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $82,197.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

