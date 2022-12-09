Amp Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. Amp has a market capitalization of $125.49 million and $3.27 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amp has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
