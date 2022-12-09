Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 7%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 70,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,841,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $45,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 109.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

