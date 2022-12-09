Analysts Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $113.10

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.90.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

