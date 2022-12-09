Analysts Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Price Target at $40.43

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.43.
LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LTC stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. LTC Properties has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
