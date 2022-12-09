Analysts Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Price Target at $40.43

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.43.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $10,505,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $9,956,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $9,948,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. LTC Properties has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

