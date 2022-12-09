Analysts Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Price Target at GBX 315

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 305 ($3.72).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.54) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Stock Performance

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 230.70 ($2.81) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.85. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -14.79.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.