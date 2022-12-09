Analysts Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price at $6.80

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTEX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
VTEX stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $699.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.82.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
