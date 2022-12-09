Analysts Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price at $6.80

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTEX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

VTEX stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $699.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

