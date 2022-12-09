Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Keywords Studios (KWS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Keywords Studios (LON: KWS):

12/5/2022 – Keywords Studios was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2022 – Keywords Studios had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($39.02) price target on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Keywords Studios had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,450 ($42.07) price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Keywords Studios had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/26/2022 – Keywords Studios had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keywords Studios Trading Down 1.0 %

KWS traded down GBX 28 ($0.34) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,764 ($33.70). The company had a trading volume of 70,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,552. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5,419.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,540.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,422.64. Keywords Studios plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,056 ($37.26).

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Insider Activity at Keywords Studios

In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.51), for a total value of £758,573.20 ($924,976.47).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

