Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance
Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
