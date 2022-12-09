Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.