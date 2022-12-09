Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.99

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and traded as high as $17.76. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 31,871 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AHCHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
