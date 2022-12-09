ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.88 million.
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,205. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.
Several analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.
