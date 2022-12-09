ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.88 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,205. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

