APENFT (NFT) Market Cap Hits $130.88 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. One APENFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $130.88 million and $17.73 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APENFT has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $965.55 or 0.05602010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00511486 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.50 or 0.30573054 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.