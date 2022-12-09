Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.12 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and $1.12 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025337 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

