Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its stake in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397,447 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 1.94% of Home Plate Acquisition worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Home Plate Acquisition Price Performance

HPLT opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Home Plate Acquisition Company Profile

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

