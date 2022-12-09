Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $34.66 Million in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,221,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,000. SilverBow Resources makes up about 0.2% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 6.73% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 518.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SBOW opened at $27.35 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $610.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBOW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.