Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Trims Position in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its position in shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,660,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587,526 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.06% of Wejo Group worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,538,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 38,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 679,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 200.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 151,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEJO stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Wejo Group Limited has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wejo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

