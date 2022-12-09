Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Cut by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,991 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $62,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 345,318 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,109 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,856 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

