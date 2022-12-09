Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Molecular Transport in a report issued on Sunday, December 4th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Molecular Transport’s current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Up 11.1 %

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Applied Molecular Transport

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 212,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,659. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,499 shares of company stock worth $11,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $1,361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

