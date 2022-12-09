Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Arch Capital Group stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $25.86.
About Arch Capital Group
