Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stake Decreased by Wishbone Management LP

Wishbone Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,133 shares during the period. Arco Platform accounts for about 11.1% of Wishbone Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wishbone Management LP owned 6.96% of Arco Platform worth $30,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arco Platform by 125.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Arco Platform by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

ARCE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $716.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

