Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$50.26. 133,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,848. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.76.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$525.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$452.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 2.1300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.22, for a total transaction of C$512,238.00. In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.22, for a total transaction of C$512,238.00. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.02, for a total value of C$255,110.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,983 shares of company stock worth $5,789,452.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

