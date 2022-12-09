Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Trading Up 4.1%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 28,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 106,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZMCF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arizona Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arizona Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

