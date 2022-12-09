Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.97

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and traded as high as $90.66. Arkema shares last traded at $90.04, with a volume of 2,612 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARKAY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arkema from €131.00 ($137.89) to €126.00 ($132.63) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Arkema from €100.00 ($105.26) to €98.00 ($103.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arkema from €91.00 ($95.79) to €88.00 ($92.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arkema from €80.00 ($84.21) to €79.00 ($83.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

