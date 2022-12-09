Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,428 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,068.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,068.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,967 shares in the company, valued at $828,166.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,492 shares of company stock worth $672,160. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.28. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.135 per share. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.15%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.58%.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

