Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises about 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,385,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,767,000 after purchasing an additional 753,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 551,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.9% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

