Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,803. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

