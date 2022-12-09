Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.5627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 110.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

