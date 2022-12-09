Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 0.8% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,881,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

