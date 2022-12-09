Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Delek Logistics Partners comprises approximately 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.40. 178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,827. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.79%.

DKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $1,298,855.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 242,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,167.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,893. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

