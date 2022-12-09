AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded to A by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) from a c rating to an a rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.32) to £118 ($143.88) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9,176.44.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $214.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

