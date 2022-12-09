ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Insider Sells $876,588.96 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE ATI opened at $30.27 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 1.23.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.
ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
