ATI (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $36.00 at KeyCorp

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ATI will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,309 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of ATI by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ATI by 6.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATI by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ATI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ATI by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.