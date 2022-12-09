Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.54 and traded as low as C$10.55. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 122,447 shares traded.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.55 target price (down previously from C$13.90) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$464.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 102.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.11%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

