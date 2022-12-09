AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.87

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 1706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $571.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

About AudioCodes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in AudioCodes by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.