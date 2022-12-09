Audius (AUDIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.43 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Audius has a market capitalization of $142.94 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

