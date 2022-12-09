AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) PT Raised to €11.70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.20 ($8.63) to €11.70 ($12.32) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATOGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AUTO1 Group from €30.00 ($31.58) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AUTO1 Group from €23.80 ($25.05) to €22.70 ($23.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AUTO1 Group from €23.00 ($24.21) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

AUTO1 Group Price Performance

OTC ATOGF opened at $11.90 on Monday. AUTO1 Group has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

