Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $97.05 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $8.02 or 0.00046826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $806.14 million and $97.05 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,564,114 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.10679674 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $125,304,160.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

