Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

