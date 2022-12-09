Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.59 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00015250 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $44.31 million and $6.59 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

