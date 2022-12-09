Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.01

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.01 and last traded at $117.87, with a volume of 1385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Badger Meter by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 17.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 61.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

