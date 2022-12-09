Balancer (BAL) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (BAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $5.93 or 0.00034601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $271.81 million and $4.71 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001988 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05528770 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00504056 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.35 or 0.30128937 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,994,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,863,860 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.
Buying and Selling Balancer
