Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BLMIF opened at $9.10 on Monday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Get Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. alerts:

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.