Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance
Shares of BLMIF opened at $9.10 on Monday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
