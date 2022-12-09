Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 68.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 206,152 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 54.1% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,095,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,117,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 58,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 26,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,825,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

