Bank of Marin Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Marin lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 48.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,622 shares of company stock worth $30,523,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $270.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

