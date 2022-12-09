Bank of Marin Has $374,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of Marin boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.64. 9,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

