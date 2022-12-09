Bank of Marin Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Marin lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,667,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.83. 130,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,606,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

