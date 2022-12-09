Bank of Marin Sells 180 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Marin reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 246,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. 53,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,476. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

